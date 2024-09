PLANS WITHIN PLANS:

Israel will be mapping out injuries, hospital admissions, social media posts, electronic communications, news footage, and medical records, linking them all to people who had these pagers today. Forget the injuries and deaths; Israel just created a massive and growing trove of… — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) September 17, 2024

Daylight is the best disinfectant and also for the treatment of other vermin.