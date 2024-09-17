OLD AND BUSTED: Exploding Cigars.

The New Hotness? Hundreds of Hezbollah members reportedly injured by exploding pagers.

No word yet on who could have done this:

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This is great since it neutralizes a lot of key personnel while wrecking a “secure” communications network, at a crucial moment. It should also worry Raytheon, et al. The Biden Administration is trying to pressure Israel by stopping arms flows, but this hack did something that no million-dollar missile can do. As the war in Ukraine is demonstrating, there are a lot of capable low-budget alternatives to expensive missiles nowadays, and encouraging customers to come up with them is bad salesmanship.

And note the lack of collateral damage, as shown in this video:

BREAKING via Reuters Hundreds of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday when the pagers they use to communicate exploded. Here is one video of one of the pager explosions. pic.twitter.com/UDepHvkkEe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2024

UPDATE (From Ed): Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad.