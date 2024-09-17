September 17, 2024

OLD AND BUSTED: Exploding Cigars.

The New Hotness? Hundreds of Hezbollah members reportedly injured by exploding pagers.

No word yet on who could have done this:

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This is great since it neutralizes a lot of key personnel while wrecking a “secure” communications network, at a crucial moment. It should also worry Raytheon, et al. The Biden Administration is trying to pressure Israel by stopping arms flows, but this hack did something that no million-dollar missile can do. As the war in Ukraine is demonstrating, there are a lot of capable low-budget alternatives to expensive missiles nowadays, and encouraging customers to come up with them is bad salesmanship.

And note the lack of collateral damage, as shown in this video:

UPDATE (From Ed): Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad.

Posted at 12:00 pm by Ed Driscoll