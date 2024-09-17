VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS BELIEVES IT’S TIME TO “TURN THE PAGE” ON THE INCUMBENT:

Harris has certainly failed over the last four years, so yes, let’s “turn the page” and move on from her time in office. As Scott Johnson writes, “Her campaign is run by Obama hands who want to serve up a fourth Obama term. She is the man, so to speak. War is peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is strength. Turn the page. Speaking for myself, we want to turn the page. We want to turn the page from the Biden-Harris administration. Truth in advertising would require a slight revision of the Harris campaign’s theme to Bookmark the page.”