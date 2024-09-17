A HUNDRED BILLION HERE AND A HUNDRED BILLION THERE…: Congress Let Thieves Steal HOW MUCH in COVID Relief?

Remember that time Congress spent trillions of dollars we didn’t have to provide relief from the unnecessary and illegal lockdowns? And then actual Americans only received a pittance while the resulting inflation murdered our paychecks after we were mercifully allowed to eventually go back to work?

Yeah, it’s so much worse than that, according to Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas). While the name of Sessions’s subcommittee is a mouthful, what they’ve uncovered has got to be the biggest theft in the history of — well, everything.