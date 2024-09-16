OHIO NEWSPAPER RIPPED TO SHREDS AFTER DRAMATIC ESCALATION OF TWISTED ‘TRUMP ASKED FOR IT’ BLAME GAME:

Though pretty much nothing the mainstream media does shocks me anymore, I still can’t help but be amazed sometimes at the sheer brazenness of some of the things they treat as news, the way more serious stories are either downplayed or framed, and how they make zero apologies for it – even after being called out.

Case in point, the sickening “it’s Trump’s fault” narrative they’ve shamelessly spun in the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s life in three months.

For instance, some outlets declared Sunday it was Trump and not Democrats who should be calling for the rhetoric to be dialed down after the second attempt on his life, reportedly at the hands of a crazed left-winger. Perhaps most audacious was the “report” from NBC News anchor Lester Holt, who said “Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants…”

But anyone who didn’t think it could get any worse than what they’ve already seen come from these people in response to Sunday’s chilling incident and subsequent arrest might want to take a look at a reader letter greenlighted for publication by the Cincinnati Enquirer that quite literally suggested that Trump “brings a lot of this stuff on himself”: