OHIO NEWSPAPER RIPPED TO SHREDS AFTER DRAMATIC ESCALATION OF TWISTED ‘TRUMP ASKED FOR IT’ BLAME GAME:
Though pretty much nothing the mainstream media does shocks me anymore, I still can’t help but be amazed sometimes at the sheer brazenness of some of the things they treat as news, the way more serious stories are either downplayed or framed, and how they make zero apologies for it – even after being called out.
Case in point, the sickening “it’s Trump’s fault” narrative they’ve shamelessly spun in the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s life in three months.
For instance, some outlets declared Sunday it was Trump and not Democrats who should be calling for the rhetoric to be dialed down after the second attempt on his life, reportedly at the hands of a crazed left-winger. Perhaps most audacious was the “report” from NBC News anchor Lester Holt, who said “Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants…”
But anyone who didn’t think it could get any worse than what they’ve already seen come from these people in response to Sunday’s chilling incident and subsequent arrest might want to take a look at a reader letter greenlighted for publication by the Cincinnati Enquirer that quite literally suggested that Trump “brings a lot of this stuff on himself”:
No, really — that’s not a paraphrase by Stacey Matthews (aka “Sister Toldjah”) above:
The paper didn’t have the guts to slam Trump directly, they instead promoted a letter to the editor:
As Matthews writes, “Yep, it’s a variation of the classic ‘some people are saying’ media tactic, and as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) observed, it’s utterly disgusting.”
Charles Cooke writes, “Why, given how fashionable it remains, has the term ‘stochastic terrorism’ not been swiftly applied to this case? As I have previously contended, I consider the notion of ‘stochastic terrorism’ to be a cynical, vague, hollow tool whose sole purpose is to permit America’s self-appointed ‘expert’ class to ‘prove’ scientifically that their ideological opponents are rotten. But others seem to take it seriously. So why not here?” As Cooke asks: What Are the Rules? “If those are, indeed, the rules, then what should we make of the man who tried to kill Donald Trump — that’s the second man to try to kill Donald Trump, for those keeping score at home — having echoed a literal Kamala Harris campaign slogan on his Twitter account”