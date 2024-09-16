ED MORRISSEY ON BLOOMBERG’S TOP HEADLINE: Trump Pounces on Second Assassination Attempt! Update: WaPo Worse?

We just had the second attempt to assassinate a major-party nominee for president in the last two months. If you’re a major news media outlet, what would be the headline for today that leads your website? Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt? Secret Service Fails to Secure Former President Again? Or perhaps just Suspect Arrested in Firearm Incident?

Not if you’re Bloomberg. They headline a story that went up late yesterday, just a couple of hours after the Secret Service managed to stop the second would-be assassin. Their big takeaway is … all of the pouncing Trump did:

Take a look at the headlines below that for a taste of Bloomberg’s priorities. The assassination attempt plays second fiddle to Trump’s reaction to it. This story went up at 8:13 pm ET and got updated this morning at 11:19, and it does nothing to inform its readers about the actual assassination attempt.

Instead, they seem most concerned that Trump blames Democrats for their incendiary rhetoric in creating an environment that fosters radicalism and irrational behavior:

* * * * * * * *

It’s never the actual story when it comes to news that plays against Democrats; the story is always about the Republican reaction to it.