KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The FBI Really Needs to Overhaul Its Radar. “Typically, we would be blaming Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray for the FBI’s failings, but this problem predates Joe Biden’s weaponized regime by many years. Then again, one has to wonder if Routh would have been easier for the FBI to notice if he had been at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”