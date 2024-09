MAYBE THAT’LL DO THE TRICK: Putin Orders Russian Army to Increase Troop Size by 180K. “It also marks the third expansion of the military since Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Prior troop increases included 137,000 in August 2022 and another 170,000 last December.”

Russia has the men and Ukraine is forced to fight with one hand tied behind its back, so on a long enough timeline maybe they crack — but at what cost to Russia? And in the end, for what gain?