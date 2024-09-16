DECOUPLING: Chinese company develops 65nm-capable lithography machine for domestic chipmaking — system still trails behind TSMC and Nikon, though. “The new systems represent a breakthrough in China’s domestic chip-making efforts, but the machines are not yet commercially available. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) highlighted these advancements but did not disclose the companies responsible for the machines.”

Closer to home: Intel to split factories into ‘independent subsidiary,’ delay plants in Europe, Asia.