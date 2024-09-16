MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: No Rest for the Wicked in the Aftermath of Trump’s Second Assassination Attempt. “You might think that a second unsuccessful assassination attempt on a presidential candidate calls for a respectful pause of at least a day or two before winding up the next potential whackjob until he snaps, but no.”
