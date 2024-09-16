September 16, 2024

DON’T LET THE FEDS IN WITHOUT A WARRANT OR TALK TO THEM WITHOUT A LAWYER:

Cute, but I have to agree with Sal:

Tell them in a calm, polite voice that you will say nothing to them except on advice of your attorney and then slowly return inside your home to call your attorney. If you don’t have one ready to call, then get one. You don’t need one on retainer, but every adult should have a number to call.

It is worth every billable hour.

Indeed.

Posted at 6:16 pm by Stephen Green