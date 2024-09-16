DON’T LET THE FEDS IN WITHOUT A WARRANT OR TALK TO THEM WITHOUT A LAWYER:
The FBI visited my house today for free speech acts they knew were not crimes.
You can see the shame on their faces.
This is the Democratic regime manifest.
— Jeremy Kauffman 🦔 (@jeremykauffman) September 16, 2024
Cute, but I have to agree with Sal:
Tell them in a calm, polite voice that you will say nothing to them except on advice of your attorney and then slowly return inside your home to call your attorney. If you don’t have one ready to call, then get one. You don’t need one on retainer, but every adult should have a number to call.
It is worth every billable hour.
Indeed.