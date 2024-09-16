UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA LOSES ITS HONOR: UVa ends disciplinary proceedings against pro-Palestine protesters. Arrested students will not be tried before the University Judiciary Committee after agreeing to meet personally with Student Affairs officials.

UVA was once extremely proud of its honor code, which dates back, I believe, hundreds of years. But the students in question, who violated both law and the student code of conduct, are woke Hamasniks, and woke ruins everything. Two questions: (1) On what basis does UVA haul *anyone* before the Judiciary Committee without inviting a deserved lawsuit for arbitrary enforcement? and (2) How will this play in the lawsuit pending against UVA for discriminating against Jewish students?