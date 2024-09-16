September 16, 2024

ENOUGH:

Turn this back around on the Left.

They’ve had eight years — without accountability — of decrying Trump’s not-all-that-out-of-the-ordinary rhetoric while indulging and amplifying everything from “Russian stooge” to “Literally Hitler.”

There need to be consequences or this will continue until some assassin succeeds.

Posted at 5:10 pm by Stephen Green