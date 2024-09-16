VILE: NBC, ABC Tie Second Trump Assassination Attempt to ‘Rhetoric’, and ‘Dogs and Cats.’

NBC’s Lester Holt goes a step further, directly tying the failed shooting attempt to Springfield: LESTER HOLT: Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. This weekend, there were new bomb threats in that town. Our Maggie Vespa is in Columbus, Ohio with more. MAGGIE VESPA: Lester, simply put: Springfield, Ohio has been inundated by threats. over the last several days, closing government buildings, schools, hospitals. Today, effectively closing a local university campus after administrators said someone threatened a mass shooting targeting Haitians. This in light of, officials say, a false online conspiracy theory alleging Haitian immigrants in that city are eating people’s pets. NBC and the Regime Media waste no time in imputing the shooting to “rhetoric” and attempting to blame Trump for the latest, albeit failed, attempt on his life. Once the shooter’s motives become clear, how soon before the Regime Media retract? If they ever do at all?

I wouldn’t hold my breath. Incidentally, NBC cared so little about this latest assassination attempt on Trump that, as Scott Johnson writes, “I learned of the second attempt on Trump’s life yesterday afternoon while watching the 49ers/Vikings game on television and scrolling through X. We have apparently become so habituated to the Trump assassination scenarios that NBC did not see fit to interrupt the proceedings with a breaking news alert. Insofar as the possible murder of Trump is concerned, complacency seems to be the order of the day.”

One assumes that Holt would have been in full mock-Cronkite mode had Routh succeeded, albeit with plenty of references to Trump’s rhetoric. (But with none regarding Biden and Harris’s.)