THE STORY BEHIND TRUMP’S SECOND ASSASSIN TOOK A STRANGE TURN…and It Involves the Media:

Ryan Wesley Routh has a criminal record that spans the Himalayas. We’re waiting to see if he was on the radar for any federal law enforcement agencies vis-à-vis recent threats: the FBI has a terrible track record of being ‘in the know’ concerning future perpetrators of firearm-related crimes nowadays. Yet, in an odd turn, the media had this joker on their radar. They interviewed him. When his name was released, The New York Times must’ve checked their clips because there he was . The publication interviewed him about the ongoing war in Ukraine—Routh appears to have been obsessed with the subject:

To invert Trotsky, you may be interested in Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean that Ukraine will be interested in you: ‘Full of s—’ suspected Trump gunman was rejected by Ukraine army.

There were many such cranks in Kyiv at the time, latching on to the war to pose as international men of action, and boasting of high-level contacts in the Pentagon or CIA.

Regular Legionnaires did their best to avoid them, referring to them variously as “Call of Duty Warriors”, “Volun-tourists” and “Screamers” (the latter a reference to their reaction if coming under fire).

But there was little to stop them promoting themselves on social media, as Mr Routh did prolifically, claiming to be an active recruiter for the Legion ranks.

“Any gender, any age, any skill level to no skill level,” he claimed to Newsweek in 2022. “Yeah, if you wanna fight, come and see me and I’ll put you in a unit so you can go fight.”

Mr Routh, who claims to have had contacts in the Middle East, caused the Legion particular problems by attempting to recruit volunteer soldiers from Afghanistan and Syria, who’d be unlikely to be admitted to Ukraine because of security concerns.

“He was never in Ukraine in any official capacity, he simply decided that he was going to come here and save the day himself,” a Ukrainian military source told The Telegraph.

“I was in contact with him multiple times to request to him that he stop his activities, most of which were bizarre and alarming.”