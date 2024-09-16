JAMES LILEKS: Username: Mattress / PW: Under.

The budget program I chose was slick and attractive. Step one: It needed to know how much lucre I had in the bank, of course, so it could warn me that I was running on fumes when I put down the card for a big-ticket item like a TV or a pound of lean ground beef. It asked for my bank password and account numbers.

I stared at the window on the screen, the cursor blinking expectantly in the text field.

I closed the program, uninstalled it, zero’d out my hard drive, removed the hard drive, smashed with a hammer, ran it through a bandsaw a few times, then buried the pieces in six locations ten miles apart.

Then I changed my bank passwords from 123456 to 1234567. Can’t be too safe.

Yes, I am so paranoid about banking account numbers and passwords that the mere act of asking for them made me back out.