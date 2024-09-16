KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Party of Joy Inspires Another Attempt On Donald Trump’s Life.

The public has been force fed the fiction that the Kamala Harris version of the 2024 Democrats are all about joy. It is, of course, a shiny object distraction from the fact that the woman is a shallow dullard who isn’t fit to be in charge of snacks at a book club meeting, let alone president of this once-great Republic.

In reality, the Democrats are sinister, bitter people who have a well documented track record of wishing illness and death upon people who don’t agree with them politically.

The response by Democrats on social media to this latest assassination attempt was, predictably, awful. They’re awful people, after all.

And they’re responsible for it, especially Kamala Harris.