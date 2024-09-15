“DON’T SAY THINGS WE DON’T LIKE AND MAYBE YOU WON’T GET SHOT AT” IS QUITE THE FLEX

WATCH: MSNBC's Alex Witt argues *the Trump campaign* needs to turn down the rhetoric now that Donald Trump has been shot at for the second time in three months. "Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?" Elise Jordan replies she hopes… pic.twitter.com/NGjxqIsTPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024

They truly are the propaganda arm of the State.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN):