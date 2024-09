RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE:

Of all the pictures, two of them are holding machine guns, and at least four are stills from their Hamas/Islamic Jihad video.

Standard run of the mill Palestinian teenagers. https://t.co/hvVALTzahA pic.twitter.com/8kMT7oiepc

— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 15, 2024