THIS IS CNN: Dana Bash Auditions for Spot on the Harris-Walz Team As She Berates JD Vance During a Very Ugly Interview. “This was a very ugly interview with Bash refusing to act like a journalist in any way. She refused to let Vance answer questions, she pushed Democrat talking points continuously, and what is worse, she has not been to Springfield, OH, and couldn’t find anything more substantial than comments by people who don’t live in the affected area that the incidents did not happen. To Vance’s credit, he revealed Bash as the partisan midwit we always assumed her to be.”