HOW IT STARTED: ‘Mind your own damn business’: Harris, Walz make debut at rowdy rally.
—Roll Call, August 6th.
How It’s Going: Tim Walz tells democrats to confront people “in the produce aisle” and ask them if they’ve voted.
—Not the Bee, today.
HOW IT STARTED: ‘Mind your own damn business’: Harris, Walz make debut at rowdy rally.
—Roll Call, August 6th.
How It’s Going: Tim Walz tells democrats to confront people “in the produce aisle” and ask them if they’ve voted.
—Not the Bee, today.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.