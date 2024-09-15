A SULZBERGER ELEGY: We Don’t Hate the Liberal Media Nearly Enough.

It’s been “a DNC proxy outlet” for quite some time — the last Republican the New York Times endorsed for the White House was Eisenhower in ’56. But Democrats have been comparing Republican presidents and presidential candidates to National Socialists since over a decade prior to that, all the way to the Gray Lady’s latest reactionary gesture.

