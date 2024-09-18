HOT, HOT, HOT!!: The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will be turning out another not-so-great report later today—this one on crime victimization. Here is my Statement—which I hope you’ll read, including Footnote 9. We’re at kind of a low point. The Vice Chair is accusing one of my conservative colleagues of “race baiting” apparently for pointing out that African Americans are disproportionately victimized by crime. It’s all a bit loony.