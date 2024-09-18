September 18, 2024

HOT, HOT, HOT!!:  The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will be turning out another not-so-great report later today—this one on crime victimization.  Here is my Statement—which I hope you’ll read, including Footnote 9.  We’re at kind of a low point.  The Vice Chair is accusing one of my conservative colleagues of “race baiting” apparently for pointing out that African Americans are disproportionately victimized by crime.  It’s all a bit loony.

Posted at 11:12 am by Gail Heriot