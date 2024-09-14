JANE’S ADDICTION MORPHED INTO THE WWE SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: Perry Farrell’s wife Etty Lau breaks her silence to reveal the REAL reason lead singer of Jane’s Addiction punched guitarist Dave Navarro on stage.

Related: “Dave Grohl Proves Rock Ain’t Dead,” Jim Treacher writes. “I know I’m jaded and probably more than a little evil, but I ain’t mad at Dave Grohl. It’s amusing to me. I just hope his new kid is worth giving up half of everything he owns in the divorce. Long live rock & roll!”