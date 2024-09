THAT’LL RUIN YOUR DAY: Moment freight train smashes into stranded 18-wheeler carrying military howitzer in ‘devastating’ collision.

This is the shocking moment a freight train smashed into a stranded vehicle carrying a military howitzer in South Carolina.

The crash happened at a railroad crossing near Highway 52 in Goose Creek yesterday afternoon.

Debris can be seen flying into the air as the train collides with the 18-wheeled tractor-trailer as it tries to cross the tracks.

The crossing was also destroyed in the crash and the road was closed by police.

Cops from the Goose Creek Police Department said they received a call about the collision at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Police said the trailer, which was carrying a military vehicle, got struck while driving over the train crossing.

There were no reports of any injuries and the driver refused treatment.

The military vehicle on the trailer has been described as a M109 Paladin Howitzer.