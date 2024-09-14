QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Who Really Are the MAGA People?

Who really are the MAGA People? pic.twitter.com/Zk6rvijCge — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) September 13, 2024

As Ed Morrissey writes, “I love the anthropological tone of this ad, coming from RFK’s former running mate. This is the same way that Mainstream Media treats conservatives in America, too.”

The DNC-MSM have been would-be anthropologists for over half a century. Jonah Goldberg was writing about the media’s “Gorillas in the Mist” style of covering half the country way back in 2002.

Time magazine was (non-ironically) employing that same tone in 1970.