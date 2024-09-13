I WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE ATTENTION PAID TO THIS: The Biden-Harris Justice Department Has Failed American Jews.

Since October 7, anti-Israel groups have launched widespread assaults on the rights of Jewish Americans, especially but not exclusively on college campuses.

I regularly tweet (@ProfDBernstein) about these incidents and comment, “Where is the Justice Department? Where is the FBI?”

I often get responses like, “isn’t the Department of Education investigating some of these colleges? What can the feds really do?”

The answer is that “the feds,” and the Department of Justice in particular, could do a lot to protect American Jews, and they are doing little to none of it. Here are some examples.