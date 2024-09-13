DOES THIS MAKE SENSE? I would never pretend to be an expert on firearms, especially rifles of most kinds. (When I was a combat correspondent I was given an M-16A but never fired it).

When I read this headline from CNN it left me scratching my head:

“Georgia school shooter hid an AR-15-style rifle in his backpack and left class with his bag the morning of the deadly rampage.”

Wut? An AR-15 in a backpack? So I did a little research.

According to Gunbuilders.com, the average AR 15 with a 16″-long barrel measures approximately 32.75″ from the muzzle devices to the buttstock.

The New York Times did a review of popular school backpacks, and most of them average about 18 x 12 x 6.5 inches.

So would someone with more experience please explain to us how this student managed to fit a 32″ weapon into a backpack that couldn’t possibly be longer than 20 inches or so?

CNN says that “Colt Gray brought the gun into the school on his own. The assault-style rifle could not be broken down, but Gray hid it in his backpack.”

I know, I know…