ASTROTURF TO GO: About Those Buses We Keep Seeing at Kamala’s Rallies, There’s MORE and It’s Even WORSE Than We Thought. “Now, to be fair we can neither confirm nor deny these claims but if this is at all true, this would mean Team Kamala is not only busing people in but paying the same people to attend her rallies over and over again.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.