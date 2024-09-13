FLASHBACK: New poll shows Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly reject Biden LNG pause.

A [March 4, 2024] statewide Pennsylvania poll released Monday morning showed 58% of Pennsylvania voters surveyed oppose President Joe Biden’s liquefied natural gas export moratorium after learning the details of the impact it would have on jobs and communities in the state.

The survey showed 41% of voters are more likely to vote against Biden based on him suspending approvals for new facilities that export liquefied natural gas, with 22% of voters are more likely to support him.

In the Scranton media market, this number increases to a majority of voters, 55%, who said they are more likely to vote against Biden based on this announcement

The poll was conducted by Axis Research and surveyed 601 Pennsylvania voters, with a majority of them, 57%, being independent and Democratic voters.

The Biden administration announced on Jan. 26 that it was halting approval of new licenses to export LNG due to climate change.