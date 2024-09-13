INDESCRIBABLY STUPID:
How will the USAF resupply munitions once “dispersed across the pacific”
She does know that we can’t airlift enough bombs and missiles in, right?
She does know that SHE is cutting our prepositioning fleet, right?
She does know we don’t have enough tankers to refuel, right? https://t.co/gRmOuf3rQA
The Army and Marines want to follow the same “dispersal” strategy, putting stresses we can afford on a logistics chain that isn’t up to the job.
Essentially, we’d be repeating the strategic mistakes Imperial Japan made in 1941-42 — and with the benefit of hindsight.