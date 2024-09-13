INDESCRIBABLY STUPID:

How will the USAF resupply munitions once “dispersed across the pacific”

She does know that we can’t airlift enough bombs and missiles in, right?

She does know that SHE is cutting our prepositioning fleet, right?

She does know we don’t have enough tankers to refuel, right? https://t.co/gRmOuf3rQA

— John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) September 13, 2024