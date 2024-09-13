BLUE STATE HELL: In Newton Massachusetts, an anti-Israel troll wearing a Palestine flag pin exchanges words with pro-Israel protestors across the street. Troll charges across the street and tackles an older male guy, Scott Hayes, a Gulf War veteran, holding an Israeli flag. Victim pulls out a pistol [edit: it’s not 100% clear if he pulled out the pistol; it’s possible that there was a struggle over the pistol and it discharged] and shoots attacker in the stomach, then renders medical aid to the guy who attacked him. The county DA holds a press conference, and after noting that the investigation is in a very preliminary stage (and that Hayes was lawfully carrying), proceeds to charge Hayes with a variety of crimes. The only person who should be charged here based on rather incontrovertible video evidence is the attacker. There is a Go Fund Me campaign for Mr. Hayes’ legal defense.

UPDATE: And here’s why we hate the MSM, in this case the Boston Globe. Is this an accurate way of recounting that a guy rushed across the street and attacked a pro-Israel demonstrator?