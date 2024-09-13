WOEING JUST CAN’T SEEM TO CATCH A BREAK: 33,000 Boeing Union Workers Go On Strike, First Major Walkout Since 2008. “IAM said 94.6% of union members rejected the contract offer from Boeing, which called the offer ‘historic’ and highlighted the 25% wage increase over four years as ‘the largest-ever general wage increase.’ About 96% of union members approved the strike, now unfolding at the planemaker’s Seattle factories that make the 737 Max.”