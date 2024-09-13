KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Seeing a Trump Speech In Person Was Just What the Doctor Ordered.

It’s nice to see that Coastal Media Bubble™ post-debate swooning over Kamala Harris may not be trickling down to regular American voters. That perked me up a little.

The universe was working in my favor this week, and Trump’s first scheduled speech after the debate was here in Tucson, my hometown and the bluest city in Arizona.

So I wore pants and left the house.

I hadn’t seen Trump in person since 2017, shortly after he was elected, and I was overdue.

Here are some impressions.