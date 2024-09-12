IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: Far-Left Smear Factory’s Union Votes by 90% to Oust President After Mass Layoffs.

The SPLC — a far-left smear factory notorious for demonizing conservatives and Christians as being as hateful as the KKK and for spreading woke dogma in schools — has its own labor union, and members of that union overwhelmingly cast a vote of “no confidence” in SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang.

The vast majority of the SPLC Union’s voting members (141 of 156, or 90.4%) cast ballots urging the SPLC to find a new CEO. The union presented this demand to the SPLC Board of Directors on Aug. 30, and one week later, SPLC Board Chair Karen Baynes-Dunning denied the request.

According to a union press release, its members expressed a “lack of confidence in Margaret Huang and want SPLC to find a new CEO.”

The move comes two months after the SPLC Union broke the news of mass layoffs at the SPLC in June. The SPLC “gutted its staff by a quarter,” laying off more than 60 union members, including five union stewards and the union’s chair.