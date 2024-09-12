COMMUNITY NOTES REMAINS UNDEFEATED:

Another incredible Community Notes burn! The media doesn’t realize yet that they can’t just lie with impunity anymore now that we have free speech on X. pic.twitter.com/5xA65WY98i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2024

Then there’s this:

My GOD, @Google is just complete leftist garbage now. It was bad before but it's just completely impossible to find anything other than left wing sources when searching. Unfortunately, @DuckDuckGo has become almost as bad.

@elonmusk please consider creating a search engine site! — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 12, 2024

X’s Community Notes is wonderful for correcting news stories and viral tweets but search is even worse now than Twitter was before Musk bought it.

An X-branded search engine seems like a no-brainer.