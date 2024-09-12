HMM: ‘Shy’ Jewish voters, key in swing districts, are turning against the Democrats.

Jewish voters are fearful, yet determined to vote in the coming presidential election — and their support for the Democratic Party is eroding.

That’s what the non-partisan Teach Coalition and Honan Strategy Group recently found in a poll aiming to explore the mindset of Jewish voters in purple Pennsylvania and swing congressional districts in New York.

We sought to understand the level of political engagement among this voting bloc in light of the upcoming anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel and rising antisemitism domestically and internationally.

To understand this mindset, we conducted public opinion polling among 800 self-identified Jewish voters in two critical geographies: the swing state of Pennsylvania and the closely divided New York congressional districts 1, 4, 17, 18, 19 and 22.

The results: Jewish voters are highly politically engaged and ready to cast what could be decisive ballots on Election Day.