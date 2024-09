AND RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE ON WHOSE WATCH? Trump Is a ‘De Facto Russian Asset’ Says Former FBI Deputy Director.

Come to think of it, Trump is the only president we’ve had during this century who was not in office when Russia invaded a neighbor. Bush was around for the invasion of Georgia, Obama for the smaller-scale Ukraine invasion of 2014, and Biden for the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Some asset, eh?