IT WOULD TAKE A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

“Above all else, the devil cannot stand to be mocked.” – C.S. Lewis Author of “White Fragility” deletes her account after being fooled into an interview that made fun of her ridiculous racism. Solid work @MattWalshBlog. pic.twitter.com/XIbAAUbMGp — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 12, 2024

Another plus: Walsh finally found the white fragility.