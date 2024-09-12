ED MORRISSEY: Bidenflation Still Hammering the Working Class — Minorities Hardest Hit: WaPo.

Has inflation begun to ease back to normal? The Biden-Harris administration wants voters to believe it, arguing that consumer-goods prices appear to have stabilized. Have they?

Today’s Producer Price Index shows annualized unadjusted wholesale inflation dipping down to 1.7% in August. That would be welcome news for consumers, but inflation for wholesale consumer foods hit 4.2%. Most of the overall decline came in wholesale energy prices (-8.4%), which consumers will also welcome but may not be all that good of a trade-off from their weekly visit to grocery stores.

Yesterday’s Consumer Price Index offered a mixed bag, too, but not for the middle and working classes. The overall annualized rate dropped from July’s 2.9% to 2.5% in August, again mainly because of a dramatic fall in energy prices (-4.0%). The upward spike continued in shelter costs, shooting up 5.2% in August, and included both rentals (5.2%) and owner costs (5.4%). Insurance spiked 3.6%, and municipal utilities went up 4.2%.

And this, of course, follows on the effects of three years of high overall inflation and its compounding effects, especially on shelter costs. The unnecessary and predictably corrosive mass stimulus in the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris American Rescue Plan of March 2021 — the key initiative of Bidenomics — launched that 40-year-high inflation cycle, and it continues to pound consumers to this day.