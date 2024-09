UNITED WE STAND; DON’T QUIT UNTIL THE FIGHT IS OVER AND YOU’VE WON: New York Times tech workers union votes to authorize strike.

With the election less than two months away, a strike could hurt the paper. However, while there seems to be overwhelming support for a strike, Tuesday’s vote doesn’t guarantee that a strike will happen.

Take as long as you need, fellas — hopefully the journalists who depend upon you to amplify their work will join you on the picket line as well.