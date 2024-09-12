THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: On 9/11, John Kirby Talks Botched Afghan Withdrawal: ‘No Use in Responding’ to a ‘Handful of Vets.’

Now, White House spokesdroid John Kirby, remarking on comments by American veterans of that conflict, said on the anniversary of 9/11 of all days that there was “no use in responding.”

On the anniversary of 9/11, White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby dismissed the concerns of military veterans critical of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, writing in response to a Fox News Digital press inquiry that there’s “no use” weighing in on the veterans’ views. “Obviously no use in responding. A ‘handful’ of vets indeed and all of one stripe,” Kirby said in a “reply all” email chain Wednesday afternoon that appeared to be intended for White House staffers, but which also included Fox News Digital.

What stripe would that be, Mr. Kirby? What do you mean by that? I suppose there’s “no use in responding” to those questions, either.