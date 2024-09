WHEN IN ROME…: John Deere executives bribed Thai officials with trips to massage parlors. “The maker of John Deere tractors has agreed to pay a $10 million penalty to the US government to settle charges that it lavished Thailand government officials with extravagant trips and visits to massage parlors — bribes that netted its subsidiary more than $4 million in profit.”

The Feds going after almost anybody for shady business practices is risible at this point.