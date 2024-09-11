NEW JERSEY: Our Gun Control Policies Failed, So Let’s Double Down.

The state of New Jersey is one of those most hostile states toward the Second Amendment and they have been for quite a while. The only sort of pro-gun move I’ve ever seen was the repeal of a law that mandated only smart guns be sold in the state once the technology was viable, and they only did that because it became clear that the law was making it so companies didn’t want to develop such guns.

Literally everything else has been outright hostility.

It’s pretty bad when folks in New Jersey move to Illinois to get a taste of gun freedom, yet it’s how things fall.

What’s more, the gun control policies in place simply aren’t working.