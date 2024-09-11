THE STIG CRASHES: The Onion Mocks Corey Comperatore’s Death.

The Onion once stood alone as the country’s premier Fake News site.

The platform, first in print and later via the web, delivered deliciously fake stories on politics and culture. Then, much like other comic institutions, The Onion got woke.

And worse.

It mostly stopped mocking Democratic politicians, becoming yet another propaganda outlet. Earlier this year, it seemed like The Onion was headed for the trash heap of history.

New management came along, revived the site and installed Ben Collins as its guardian. Who’s Ben Collins? He’s NBC’s former “misinformation” specialist who proved as biased as his peers.

Maybe worse.

The Onion continues to hammer Republicans and give Democrats a pass. It’s why The Babylon Bee, right-leaning but more balanced and infinitely funnier, eats their lunch 24/7.

Yet The Onion’s Tweetstorm during the Trump/Harris debate Tuesday proved the site can still scrape the bottom of the barrel.

There’s “punching down.” And then there’s this: