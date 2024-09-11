CHRISTIAN TOTO: ‘Am I Racist?’ – 2024’s Funniest Comedy.

The documentary finds Walsh going undercover to expose DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) proponents.

The result? A devastating peek behind the curtain of the Identity Politics racket. “Racist?” doubles as the year’s funniest comedy.

“Woman?” made its interview subjects squirm. This time, it’s the audience that might wriggle in their seats between the laughter.