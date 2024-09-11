IT IS UNWISE TO ASK UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS, COMRADE:
DHS statistic establish 3 incontrovertible facts:
1. Harris imported approx 500K illegal migrants from Haiti
2. Half were flown directly to the US under a government relocation program
3. Almost all of them are still here
But the media says you are forbidden to ask questions.
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 10, 2024
The State Steno Pool knows what its job is — and performed it to near-perfection during last night’s three-on-one “debate.”