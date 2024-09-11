IT IS UNWISE TO ASK UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS, COMRADE:

DHS statistic establish 3 incontrovertible facts:

1. Harris imported approx 500K illegal migrants from Haiti

2. Half were flown directly to the US under a government relocation program

3. Almost all of them are still here

But the media says you are forbidden to ask questions.

— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 10, 2024