TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Joe Biden raises eyebrows with ‘doing 9/11’ comment ahead of debate.

President Joe Biden bluntly said he’s ‘doing 9/11‘ tomorrow in a head-scratching comment to reporters who asked his plans ahead of the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The gaffe-prone 81-year-old was heading to Marine One on the White House lawn when he made the comments just one day before the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks.

‘I’m going up to my granddaughters birthday in New York,’ Biden began. ‘Then we’re gonna watch the debate, then tomorrow doing 9/11.’

The president’s remark concerning the September 11 attacks on America caused social media users to express shock and amusement at his poor choice of wording.