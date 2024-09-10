HOW IT STARTED: Community groups pressure City Council members to defund Oakland police.

—ABC7 News, June 15th, 2020.

How it’s going: Three shot dead, TV crew robbed over violent weekend in Oakland.

Oakland police did not identify the victims, citing the need for next-of-kin notification. However, an East Bay Times report said the fatalities were a 29-year-old Oakland woman and a 50-year-old Berkeley man, and the surviving victim was a 55-year-old man. The Times learned the solo shooting victim was a 50-year-old Stockton man.

Adding to the weekend’s turmoil, an ABC7 news crew was robbed at gunpoint around 5:30 p.m. Saturday while reporting near 44th and Market streets, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Officers Association.

According to that statement, three suspects brandishing firearms pushed a crew member and took her backpack before stealing equipment and a security guard’s handgun and fleeing east along 44th Street in an old-model gold Toyota Camry 4D. Oakland police did not share information about the robbery when asked, and ABC7 declined comment late Sunday morning.