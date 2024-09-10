EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Audio reveals moment two Delta planes collided on Atlanta runway: ‘We just hit something… could you tell us what that was?’

The shocking incident took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia just after 10 am on Tuesday, when a Tokyo-bound flight clipped the back of a jet headed to Louisiana as it was taxiing for takeoff.

‘We just hit something on the taxiway, could you tell us what it was?’ one of the pilots asked in the audio.

Air traffic control responded: ‘The whole tail of that CRJ is off.’